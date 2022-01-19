The Moscow City Council on Tuesday approved two applications for grants that would fund sidewalks, lighting, bike lanes and other pedestrian features on Mountain View Road.
Schools, playfields, recreational areas and neighborhoods are all in the vicinity of Mountain View Road. However, there are currently gaps in pedestrian paths for those wanting to walk and bike along the roadway.
The purpose of these grants from Idaho’s Transportation Alternative Program is to close those gaps and add other features meant to make the roadway safer.
One grant request for $500,000 will fund installation of 1,600 feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk on the west side of Mountain View Road from F Street to Slonaker Drive to create an additional north-south pathway for pedestrians. There will also be additional LED lighting at each of the intersections in that area. The total project cost is expected to be no more than $865,500.
The second $500,000 grant request would install bike lanes and 900 feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk on both sides of Mountain View Road between Joseph Street and Heron’s Hideout.
The city would also install a pedestrian warning beacon where Paradise Path meets Mountain View Road and 900 feet of sidewalk along the Latah Fairgrounds access road.
This corridor will eventually close a gap in the pedestrian infrastructure from F Street to White Avenue. The cost of this project would total $845,000.
Construction for these projects would take place in 2023 or 2024 if the city receives both grants.
These grant applications were approved as part of the city council’s consent agenda. There was no discussion on these items.
The city council also approved the annexation and rezone of a small property on 1825 N. Polk Street Extension.
The 10,091-square-foot property will be rezoned from agriculture forestry to multiple family residential, which allows single-family and multi-family homes.
The land is currently adjacent to a parcel of land within the city and contains a single-family dwelling.
Gary Peterson applied for the annexation.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.