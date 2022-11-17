There are several options for students, faculty and community members who are looking for support and counseling services in the wake of the apparent murders of four University of Idaho students, and the subsequent investigation.
Blaine Eckles, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students at the UI, spoke at a news conference Wednesday about university efforts to make sure those on campus feel safe. Eckles said the university has increased law enforcement patrols, and he reminded students and staff that there are safety escort and emotional support resources available on campus.
“We’re also providing resources to students to help them navigate through this from an emotional standpoint,” Eckles said at the news conference.
Eckles said that many students are using support services available such as drop-in counseling and resources at the Student Union Building. Students also have the option of going home early for the Thanksgiving break or staying on campus.
“This is a very dynamic, fluid situation and we want to make sure we’re supporting the students and their families to get through this the way that they need to,” Eckles said. “All campuses have supports in place, students just need to make sure they’re leaning in and reaching out to it and many times students don’t, but we encourage that.”
According to the website of the Counseling and Testing Center at the university, the facility is available for students, staff and faculty to “navigate their mental health during this challenging time at our University of Idaho.”
The counseling center has a wide range of counseling services, resources and referrals including walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom and in-person appointments, individual counseling, group counseling and psychiatric services. There is a 24/7 crisis support phone line available at (208) 885-6716 by pressing 3.
“We are ready to respond to requests for outreach and consultative services to our students, staff and faculty, and community members that are affected by the recent tragic event,” the statement on the website said.
An administrative assistant at the counseling center said that faculty from the counseling center have been on campus and visiting different groups to provide extra support to the campus community in addition to regular services.
While the UI Women’s Center doesn’t provide counseling services and instead refers people to the counseling center, there are other services the facility provides. The Women’s Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers virtual services at wcenter@uidaho.edu.
People can also come to the women’s center to receive more casual support. The facility is confidential and isn’t required to report to the university.
The women’s center also offers a quiet and safe space for all students, not just women, with a place for child care, a study space and snacks, said Omni Francetich, office manager at the Women’s Center.
Francetich said the women’s center is often thought of a place for support for sexual violence, but it also helps with all kinds of trauma and general anxiety. With the deaths of students over the weekend, even people who aren’t connected to the victims can be suffering from trauma, especially those who have experienced it in the past.
“It’s common,” Francetich said. “Even things that aren’t local, things in the news can be retraumatizing and triggering for folks.”
The women’s center is a place of support for students, faculty, staff and community members to receive help on an individual basis, she said, and will offer support and resources for whatever they are struggling with.
“Sometimes they think they shouldn’t feel a certain way, but whatever they’re feeling, we validate that,” Francetich said. “We’re here, even if they’re not sure we’re the right support we can point them to where we think we will be best.”
University of Idaho resources
Counseling and Testing Center
Mary Forney Hall, Room 306, 1210 Blake Ave., Moscow
Drop-in counseling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Immediate support available 24-hours a day at (208) 885-6716, press 3.
Email ctc@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-6716 to make an in-person or Zoom appointment.
Memorial Gym, Suite 109, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday).