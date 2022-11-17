There are several options for students, faculty and community members who are looking for support and counseling services in the wake of the apparent murders of four University of Idaho students, and the subsequent investigation.

Blaine Eckles, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students at the UI, spoke at a news conference Wednesday about university efforts to make sure those on campus feel safe. Eckles said the university has increased law enforcement patrols, and he reminded students and staff that there are safety escort and emotional support resources available on campus.

“We’re also providing resources to students to help them navigate through this from an emotional standpoint,” Eckles said at the news conference.

