COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in the Inland Northwest, with Whitman and Latah counties both reporting 10 hospitalizations from the virus in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker.

The county saw its biggest recent peak following the return of university students to campus, said Whitman County Public Health director Chris Skidmore.

Whitman County’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was 69.3 as of Tuesday. However, Skidmore said, because most people test at home, the number is likely far higher.

Recommended for you