More than two years after COVID-19 forced Washington State University students to attend their classes from home, the Pullman campus was teeming with activity Monday during the first day of the fall semester.
COVID-19 has not disappeared but many elements of the college experience have returned to prepandemic normalcy.
“I think people are definitely looking forward to being back in class,” said WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler.
Weiler said students will also benefit from being able to attend gatherings outside of the classroom such as study groups and social events.
“Those are going to be important for students to really kind of feel like they’re back in the groove and having a normal academic year,” Weiler said.
WSU still requires its students and employees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to attend classes and other activities on campus. Exemptions are allowed for religious or medical reasons.
The one significant change from last year is that there is now a consistent vaccine policy across all five of the physical WSU campuses in Washington, Weiler said.
Mask requirements were relaxed in the spring. They are no longer required to be worn in a majority of campus buildings.
Weiler said that as long as a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it will continue to be required along with other common immunizations such as those for measles and mumps.
However, Weiler anticipates the university will forgo the need for proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests at this year’s upcoming athletic events.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see lots of folks in the stands this year as they get a chance to experience that,” he said.
University of Idaho strongly recommends students and employees to be vaccinated, but does not require it. Masks are also optional on campus. The UI also held its first day of classes Monday.
WSU sophomore Logan Harris said he is not very concerned about the virus, but he said it is still affecting his academic experience.
“It is still something I’ve thought about,” he said. “I literally woke up today and my math professor said he won’t be teaching the first week because he has COVID, which was a little bit of a shock.”
Harris was also struck by the crowd he saw at Todd Hall on campus earlier.
“It is pretty cool,” he said. “I’m excited to have an actual college year that isn’t ridiculous.”
Graduate student Brandon Cockburn also feels like campus life is mostly back to normal, but there are still people wanting to wear masks. He said COVID-19 has brought more attention to managing illnesses in general and how to be cognizant of the health of others.
The fall semester also started Monday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.