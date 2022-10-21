Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, Gov. Brad Little and Congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson were among the winners of Wednesday’s mock election, where Latah County high school students filled out ballots.
The League of Women Voters of Moscow invited hundreds of students from the region to vote for the candidates in the Nov. 8 election at Moscow’s 1912 Center. The results do not count, but the event is designed to teach students about the process of registering and voting.
The results released Thursday include votes from Moscow High School, Paradise Creek Regional High School and Genesee High School.
Crapo, the Republican incumbent, narrowly defeated Democratic challenger David Roth in the U.S. Senate race by 30 votes.
Democratic challenger Kaylee Peterson defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District by 65 votes.
Little retained his seat as Idaho’s governor. Democrat Stephen Heidt came in second with 140 votes and Ammon Bundy placed third with 60 votes.
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler defeated Republican Scott Bedke by 62 votes.
Democratic incumbent District 6 Sen. David Nelson comfortably defeated Republican Dan Foreman for the state Senate race.
Democrats Trish Carter-Goodheart and Tim Gresback beat out Republican incumbents Rep. Lori McCann and Rep. Brandon Mitchell in their respective Idaho House races.
Republican Brian Loomis edged out incumbent Democrat Tom Lamar in one Latah County Commissioner race. Democrat John Bohman defeated Republican Carl Berglund in the other commissioner race.
Other winners include Shawn Keenan for secretary of state, Tom Arkoosh for attorney general, Terry Gilbert for Superintendent of Public Instruction and Deborah Silver for state treasurer.
Alexa Kim won for Latah County Clerk, and BJ Swanson won for county treasurer.