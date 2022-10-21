Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, Gov. Brad Little and Congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson were among the winners of Wednesday’s mock election, where Latah County high school students filled out ballots.

The League of Women Voters of Moscow invited hundreds of students from the region to vote for the candidates in the Nov. 8 election at Moscow’s 1912 Center. The results do not count, but the event is designed to teach students about the process of registering and voting.

The results released Thursday include votes from Moscow High School, Paradise Creek Regional High School and Genesee High School.

