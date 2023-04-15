Louise Najjuuko, a junior at Pullman High School, teaches an audience about Uganda on Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night. “It’s been quite an amazing experience. It’s nice to know that we have many different cultures in this school and that we’re giving people a chance to learn and be more open-minded about the world,” Najjuuko said.
Participants showcase traditional clothing from various countries Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Ricky Ha and Jordan Feliciano perform a Vietnamese lion dance Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Cecilia Hellman cooks kartoffelpuffers, which are German potato pancakes, Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
People line up to taste Japanese cuisine Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Arthur Jia performs a Chinese pop song Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
People wander to stands that offer food and information about various nations Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Ricky Ha pokes his head out of a Vietnamese lion costume Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Various national flags are laid out on a table Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
Washington State University student Laila Bensaud hands over a piece of paper to Maysie Montoya with Maysie’s name written in Arabic calligraphy Friday at Pullman High School’s multicultural night.
It’s a night full of pride, Kelli Dahmen said as she watched Pullman High School students beam while sharing their culture with the community.
Pullman High hosted its multicultural night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students represented more than 20 cultures by putting together presentations, offering their country’s foods and wearing traditional outfits. Over 100 people attended, curious about the people and cultures that populate Pullman.
“We want them to feel proud of who they are and what they’re bringing to the community,” Dahmen, English language development teacher, said. “And this is the perfect event to highlight everybody in the community.”
Debbie Nakata, history teacher and adviser of the Asian American Pacific Islander Club, said in the past the high school had hosted multicultural night but there was a lull because of the pandemic. She and her students wanted to bring back the event and make sure students from many cultures felt appreciated.
“They are such a big part of our community and sometimes they get lost in the shuffle, or are new and have a hard time connecting and fitting in,” Nakata said. “This event lets them shine. They bring a lot of their culture and they’re proud to share it with us.”
Dahmen said the English development program started multicultural night in 2018 as a way to make students feel more connected with their community. The program hosted the event again in 2019, but was unable to continue because of the pandemic. She added she’s grateful the high school could start putting on the event again.
“We have more than 20 different languages just in this small school,” said Dahmen. “Having an event like this builds cultural pride. We never want them to lose their first language, and we want to let them know their culture is important.”
Nakata reached out to Cody Tornow, assistant director of Washington State University’s Office of International Programs, to see if university students could put on performances. They could. The International Students’ Council, as well as international students, shared traditional clothing, Chinese singing, Chinese and Arabic calligraphy and Vietnamese lion dances.
Tornow said events like multicultural night are so important, because it gives students an opportunity to feel represented in their community.
“We have well over 100 countries represented at the university,” said Tornow. “Events like these gives them a chance to go off-campus and represent their country. We want them to know they’re part of the larger community, and have Pullman become a bigger part in their story.”
Sukhmani Sangera, a Pullman High student, represented North India. She said she’s from Punjab, and it’s a large part of her identity. She said North and South Indian cultures are unique; they both have their own dishes, dances and attire.
Sangera said the population at her high school is predominantly white, and it feels great to express her culture and be seen.
Another student, Jasmine Thapa, shared her Nepali culture. She said the country is best known for its rainforests and animals like the Asian elephant and rhinoceros. She added it feels empowering to share her culture.
“In everyday school life, you don’t really get to express that part of you with others,” said Thapa. “Being able to represent the part that I have to cover up, or don’t feel comfortable sharing, is freeing. Being in an environment where everyone is excited to hear about you and your culture is empowering.”
Choice Iriza, also a student, educated people about Rwanda, in Africa. She said her country is known for its great coffee, but also a large genocide. During the Rwandan Civil War in 1994, at least 500,000 Tutsi people were killed. She said though in the past conflict was high, Rwanda has become the cleanest country in Africa.
Iriza said it feels good to share her culture and let people know she’s a proud African.
Libby Walker, Pullman resident and Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging Committee member, attended the event. She said her favorite part was the food and getting to know the people in her community.
Guadalupe Ayale, WSU student, said she came to multicultural night to learn about the many different cultures in Pullman. She said her favorite booth was South Korea’s because they had a delicious rice drink.
Jacquelin Vazquez, WSU student, said she’s happy many people had a chance to be represented. And she was excited to have the opportunity to learn about everyone’s country.