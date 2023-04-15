It’s a night full of pride, Kelli Dahmen said as she watched Pullman High School students beam while sharing their culture with the community.

Pullman High hosted its multicultural night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students represented more than 20 cultures by putting together presentations, offering their country’s foods and wearing traditional outfits. Over 100 people attended, curious about the people and cultures that populate Pullman.

“We want them to feel proud of who they are and what they’re bringing to the community,” Dahmen, English language development teacher, said. “And this is the perfect event to highlight everybody in the community.”