The Moscow-Pullman Daily News and sister paper the Lewiston Tribune are among 22 newspapers in a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to law enforcement officers and other officials involved in high-stakes criminal cases provides the public with important context and a better understanding of how the criminal justice system operates.

“As the hometown newspapers where these murders took place, we believe it’s important to advocate for the public’s right to know,” Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune Managing Editor Craig Clohessy said in a written statement. “While I’m sure well meaning, Judge Megan Marshall’s ruling is far too broad and does the opposite of what it is intended to do by increasing the amount of unfounded speculation.”

