Opponents of breaching the four lower Snake River dams to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead will hold an all-day symposium Thursday and make the case for keeping the structures blamed for driving the fish toward extinction.

The event hosted by the Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams will be held at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston and start at 8:30 a.m. Featured speakers include retired Army Corps of Engineers fisheries biologist John McKern, fishing outfitter Rusty Bentz and Jerry McGehee, a retired Idaho Fish and Game hatchery manager.

Organizer Marvin Dugger, a retired carpenter and the author of a once-a-month opinion column for the Lewiston Tribune, said those who attend will learn the basics of the fish and dams debate.

Recommended for you