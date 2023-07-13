Scientists hired by port and shipping interests confirmed some juvenile salmon and steelhead suffer from delayed mortality after passing through the Snake and Columbia River hydrosystem, a key scientific justification for Snake River dam breaching, but said there is significant uncertainty surrounding the phenomenon.

Proponents of breaching four dams between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities have long claimed stress and injury suffered by migrating Snake River salmon as they pass through turbines and fish bypass systems at the dams, as well as migration delays caused by the impoundments, lead many of them to perish soon after reaching the Columbia River estuary and Pacific Ocean. They also say salmon and steelhead from other Columbia River tributaries like the John Day and Yakima rivers, which have to pass only three or four dams to reach the ocean, survive at significantly higher rates than Snake River fish. They argue breaching the dams would greatly enhance juvenile fish survival.

The phenomenon, known as delayed or latent mortality, has arisen out of numerous studies across decades of research. According to some studies, the effect is significant enough that breaching Lower Granite, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Ice Harbor dams, combined with spill at remaining dams on the Columbia River, would lead to a four-fold increase in returns of adult fish.

