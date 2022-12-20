The Moscow mayor on Monday swore in Drew Davis as the newly appointed city councilor to replace Anne Zabala.
Drew Davis has lived in Moscow since 2012, has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission the past two years and is the senior project specialist for architectural firm Knit.
His term with the City Council expires in January 2024. He can choose to run for election next fall.
Zabala resigned at the end of November to move to Japan with her partner.
The vote to appoint Davis was unanimous, but not until after the council expressed their displeasure at the mayor for choosing not to collaborate with the council before making his selection.
“What I’m asking for is a collaborative leader, and I’m not getting it right now,” said Councilor Hailey Lewis.
Mayor Art Bettge chose not to table the decision until a later meeting and the council voted in favor of Davis.