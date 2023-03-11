A Latah County man in his 80s died of COVID-19, according to statistics posted this week on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The death is the 55th related to COVID-19 in Latah County since the virus emerged three years ago. There have been 102 virus deaths in Whitman County, bringing the Palouse’s pandemic total to 157 deaths.
Latah County added eight new cases this past week. Whitman County’s case totals weren’t updated on the Washington Department of Health website this week.