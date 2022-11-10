By the end of election night, Democrats Tom Lamar and John Bohman were trailing their opponents in their respective Latah County Commissioners races.

By Wednesday morning, it was a different story as both Lamar and Bohman took the lead after all ballots were counted and the unofficial election results were released.

Lamar, the incumbent in the District 2 seat, defeated Republican Brian Loomis to earn another 4-year term. He has served as commissioner for eight years.

