Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old Spokane woman Wednesday for an alleged burglary of a Rosalia restaurant.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office announced electronic equipment was allegedly stolen Tuesday morning from the Red Brick Cafe.
Deputies used video surveillance and assistance from the business owners to identify Ashley Baird as a possible suspect.
When deputies contacted her in Spokane, they allegedly recovered a majority of the missing items and obtained a confession. She was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and identity theft.