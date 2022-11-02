Outside of the Pitman Center at the University of Idaho, leaves are blowing, snow is glistening, and cold weather fills the air — but inside, visitors could find a heartwarming event in Mexican culture.
Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a popular event within the Hispanic/Latinx community to remember their ancestors and loved ones and it’s become quite popular at the UI as well.
Some students who come from Mexican households have an idea of their culture through music, language and telenovelas, but Dia de los Muertos may be something new to them, which is why some said they gravitated to the UI event.
“Various students on campus that are Latinx are new to this event and never celebrated it back home,” said Denessy Rodriguez, program coordinator at the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
As the main organizer of this event, Rodriguez established three stations with 15-minutes sessions planned for each: loteria, a traditional game in many Hispanic families similar to bingo; papel picado, which are cut-up paper with designs to be put around the altar, an important part of Dia de los Muertos; and painting skulls, which is used to represent and express the passing of a loved one.
To close the event, attendees participated in a Walk of Remembrance, complete with candles and music, allowing students to visit the altar with pictures of friends and loved ones.
“Even though Latinx Heritage (Month) has already passed, we celebrate all year long,” Rodriguez said. “It’s important to continue to get to know your culture.”
Melanie Velazco-Curiel, a junior at UI, was excited to be able to learn more about her culture and the importance of this event after not having the opportunity because of COVID-19.
“I haven’t been able to do anything related to my heritage because of the pandemic,” Velazco-Curiel said. “This gives me a chance to keep educating myself and also informing others about it.”
The event was put together by students with organizations like Organización de Estudiantes Latino Americanos (OELA), Movimiento Activista Social (MAS), and various students of the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC).
With tables full of students sharing their stories of where they come from, fulfilling what it was created to do, the organizers said.
“It’s really important to get student perspectives in an event like this,” said Elizabeth Ramirez, who’s part of OELA and TRIO at UI. “It’s more than an event. It’s to educate people that aren’t from our culture and bring them into our community.”