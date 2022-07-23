Dissmore’s IGA, an 85-year staple of the Pullman community, closed its doors for good Friday.

The store announced in early June that it was sold to Rosauers Supermarkets. The space will undergo extensive remodeling in August to prepare for this change.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Archie McGregor, who has owned the store with Shelley McGregor since 2006. “Knowing that the future of the store is going to be great for Pullman and everything. I’m happy about that and I’m happy about the future. It’s going to be sad, between the employees and the customers and stuff, I’m going to miss them.”

Recommended for you