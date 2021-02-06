Five high school juniors will vie for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow tonight.
The scholarship program is set for 6 p.m. and is closed to the public because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Participants in the program are Hazel Rheingans, Marilla Story, Emma Handel, Autumn Russell and Hannah Michaels.
The girls will be judged in five categories: scholastic; interview; talent; fitness; and self expression. The program plans to award a total of $3,700 in college scholarships to the category and overall winners.
Emcee for the evening is Moscow’s Dennis McGreevy. Hope Belschner, the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow, also will be on hand to perform and share remarks about her experience as Moscow’s DYW for this year’s participants and their families.