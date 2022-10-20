Latah County voters got an earful Wednesday during a Moscow Chamber of Commerce forum for the candidates running for the 6th Legislative District House and Senate seats.

The newly redrawn district includes all of Latah and Lewis counties, as well as a portion of the Lewiston Orchards and the northeastern corner of Nez Perce County.

Six of the seven candidates on the November ballot attended the event. The only no-show was Constitution Party nominee James Hartley, who is running for the District 6 Senate seat (see related story below).

Recommended for you