District judge blocks Moon’s attempt to elect new GOP committee members in Bingham County

Dorothy Moon

A 7th District judge has blocked a Monday meeting that Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon had scheduled to elect new members to the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Party.

District Judge Darren Simpson on Friday granted a request for a temporary injunction after the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, or BCRCC, and its chairperson, Matt Thompson, filed a lawsuit in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District on Thursday against the state Republican Party. Caldwell attorney Greg Chaney is representing Thompson and the BCRCC, court records show.

Moon is employing “bully tactics” in an attempt to void a legitimate election of four BCRCC executive committee members because she wants to replace them with “people that are going to rubber stamp everything she wants to do,” according to BCRCC State Committeeman Ben Fuhriman.

