The North Latah County Highway District decided Tuesday not to go forward with a proposed rock pit that raised concerns among residents neighboring the property.
The district made its decision following a public hearing in Moscow that attracted 40 residents, many of whom voiced their fears about the proposal.
Krista Parkins and Richard Hansen approached the district about the possibility of opening a rock pit on Parkins’ property at the intersection of Lamb and Driscoll Ridge roads between Troy and Moscow. The rock pit would provide gravel for the highway district, and Hansen said during Tuesday’s meeting that it would be in a central location and allow the county to purchase rock at a fair price.
“I believe we were doing this for the good of the county,” he said.
Residents who live near that property shared their concerns about the negative effects they believed the rock pit would have on their homes and livelihoods.
The common concerns included the possibility of diminished property values, a dangerous increase in traffic and the potential threat to nearby drinking wells.
Several people were worried about construction spewing dust in the air and causing health risks to those with asthma. Others were worried about explosions and the effect that would have on their horses and livestock.
The North Latah County Highway District also received several emails from residents detailing similar concerns, according to district Commissioner Chuck Bond.
“They are all legitimate concerns and I agree with all of them,” Bond said.
Nearly all of the public comments, aside from comments made by Hansen and Parkins, opposed the rock pit.
After a quick deliberation, the commissioners decided not to move forward with the rock pit.