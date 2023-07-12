The North Latah County Highway District decided Tuesday not to go forward with a proposed rock pit that raised concerns among residents neighboring the property.

The district made its decision following a public hearing in Moscow that attracted 40 residents, many of whom voiced their fears about the proposal.

Krista Parkins and Richard Hansen approached the district about the possibility of opening a rock pit on Parkins’ property at the intersection of Lamb and Driscoll Ridge roads between Troy and Moscow. The rock pit would provide gravel for the highway district, and Hansen said during Tuesday’s meeting that it would be in a central location and allow the county to purchase rock at a fair price.

