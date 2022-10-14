Growing up Latinx comes with multiple realizations: noticing your parents do not have a fancy signature when signing school papers; having to translate everything, from the menu when ordering at a restaurant to a hospital bill; being dropped off at school earlier than everybody else; and knowing you are your parents’ retirement plan.

Poet and speaker Yosimar Reyes laughed and called this “trauma-bonding.”

Although some may have a hard time understanding this idea, everybody laughed and nodded in agreement with his statement during his “Documenting Joy” workshop at the University of Idaho as part of Latinx Heritage/LGBTQIA+ Month at UI.

