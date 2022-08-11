The Washington Department of Health released updated guidelines Friday for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools and child care facilities, including updates to rules on exposure notifications.

Under the updated guidelines, child care facilities and schools no longer have to directly notify high-risk students and staff of exposure, but must have a process in place to inform students, families and staff in the case of an outbreak. Those methods could include weekly newsletters, online dashboards or group notifications.

The updated guidelines also change the definition of an outbreak for child care facilities from two cases to three cases, and require all suspected outbreaks to be reported to local health departments.

