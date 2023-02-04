Although the Family Medicine Residency Center may be small in core faculty, it is mighty in community.

Pullman Regional Hospital officially opened the Family Medicine Residency Center on Friday with a small celebration. The center is currently staffed with two local family medicine providers, who will see patients in preparation before residents arrive this summer. Doctors will be tasked with overseeing three physician residents as the center grows in July.

The Family Medical Residency program is a partnership between Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University’s Elton S. Floyd College of Medicine, according to Stephen Hall, the program director. The hospital will be teaching the next generation of rural doctors, as the program provides medical school graduates with their last three years of training before they receive a license to practice medicine.