The Moscow City Council will soon vote on new city rules regarding electric scooters and e-bikes that include making downtown sidewalks a “no ride zone.”
The Moscow Administrative Committee met Monday to go over the city code that was amended in anticipation of shared e-bikes and e-scooters becoming more popular in the city.
This matter was previously discussed in July as the city was in talks with companies that wanted to introduce these devices to Moscow. Companies remain interested in Moscow, and staff have proposed revising a code from 1991 to regulate these vehicles on roads, sidewalks and nonmotorized pathways.
Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said the changes in the city code include prohibiting these e-assist devices on sidewalks in the downtown core area to avoid endangering pedestrians. This rule would apply to ride-sharing vehicles and privately owned vehicles. This is a change from the previous 6 mph downtown speed limit the city initially proposed.
City Councilor Sandra Kelly, who sits on the Moscow Administrative Committee, said she is in favor of establishing this “no ride” or “dismount” zone downtown.
“That makes me feel a lot better about this,” she said.
City Supervisor Bill Belknap said the city is still allowing these devices on sidewalks in other areas of the city. Nonelectronic bicycles would still be allowed downtown.
“We wanted to continue the ability for young children who use sidewalks or ride downtown, and so what we would be establishing is just a dismount zone for e-assist devices in the downtown area,” he said.
The speed limit for sidewalks outside downtown would be 10 mph. Pathways would have a 15 mph limit.
Belknap said the city would enter into a license agreement with the companies that would require them to provide a local agent who can manage the repairs of the devices and locate any that are abandoned.
The company would also need to have a 24-hour hotline to field complaints and requests for immediate removal of the vehicles.
The new city code would have exceptions for electric wheelchairs and police e-bikes, Belknap said.
This city code amendment will likely be on the city council meeting agenda in February.
