Northwest River Supplies is expanding product development and apparel repair to a 12,476-square-foot building it acquired from the Clearwater Economic Development Association in a $2 million deal.
The building was previously leased by Comtech AHA at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow and is across the parking lot from NRS headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine St.
“For us, growth isn’t just about getting bigger, it’s about deepening our commitment to our customers,” said NRS CEO Bryan Dingel in a news release about the transaction that closed Thursday.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to continue investing in Moscow and in our future,” he said.
Moving parts of NRS’ operations from its headquarters to the recently acquired site meets the needs of NRS for a variety of reasons, said Mark Deming, chief marketing officer for the company.
A large open space in its top story will provide an excellent setting for NRS to design and test new items, he said.
It will include tables where employees create master patterns for attire, mannequins that help set measurements for sizes, sewing machines and computer-aided drafting technology and prototype equipment.
Staff members will have more space to inflate prototypes of rafts and paddle boards, Deming said.
Elsewhere in NRS’s new building, employees will repair the company’s full immersion dry suits and dry tops. Often they will use a device that allows the garments to be inflated and submerged so that leaks as small as the size of a pin prick can be detected and fixed.
At its headquarters, NRS will expand its capacity to mend inflatable watercraft, Deming said.
“It’s a huge priority for us to keep quality gear out of the landfill and in use as long as possible,” he said.
The plans NRS has match with those of CEDA, which will use the proceeds to invest in projects that strengthen the area’s economy, said Dodd Snodgrass, executive director of CEDA in a news release.
“We knew we wanted to find a local buyer and encourage new business expansion in Moscow,” Snodgrass said. “Selling to NRS accomplished just that.”
New Lewiston coffee shop open for business
LEWISTON — Wood from a 114-year-old barn in Genesee forms the ceiling at Bumper Crop Coffee, a new downtown Lewiston business.
The legs of custom tables are made from vintage tools, and one of the walls is covered in wallpaper reminiscent of the 1920s.
“It’s a contemporary take on grandma’s house,” said Amber Reed, an owner of Bumper Crop Coffee.
The venture debuted with espresso drinks such as lattes, mochas and cappuccinos, and plans are in the works to begin serving food soon. The coffee beans come from Rivertown Coffee in Asotin.
Reed, who owns Modo Yoga in Portland, Ore., founded the business with Jim Wicks, a Lewiston High School graduate. He has operated a rafting business for 10 years.
One of their hopes is it will give people a place for in-person interactions ranging from dates to business meetings that were curtailed when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, she said.
“We’re trying to bring back that interpersonal connection because it’s been missing for so long,” she said.
Bumper Crop Coffee is at 818 Main St. Its hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joe’s physician receives honor
LEWISTON — A general surgeon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston has earned the status of “da Vinci Super User” for her experience with the surgical robot.
Dr. Sallee Jones received the honor for completing at least 50 robotic-assisted procedures in a three-month period with the technology, according to a news release from the hospital.
The award is the highest status given by Intuitive, the developer and manufacturer of da Vinci.
The surgeries are among 450 that Jones has completed during her career using da Vinci technology, including more than 125 with the latest model acquired by St. Joe’s, the da Vinci Xi.
Jones performs delicate surgeries such as hernia repair, colon resection and gallbladder surgery with the da Vinci Xi. Another physician and surgeon, Geneen Bigsby, uses the robot for gynecological procedures at St. Joe’s.
Robotic surgery is minimally invasive and has a number of benefits for patients, according to the news release.
Among them are smaller incisions and fewer surgical movements that potentially can lead to less pain, shorter hospital stays and decreased recovery times, as well as reduced risk of infections and complications from blood loss.
St. Joe’s has been performing robotic surgeries using da Vinci technology since 2018. Jones was the first surgeon to perform an operation at the hospital with the da Vinci Xi, after St. Joe’s invested in the $350,000 upgrade.
Kure & Co. to sell clothing in Pullman
A clothing store is changing its name as part of its expansion into women’s clothing.
What was formerly Monroe Mens is temporarily closed as part of the transition. It will reopen as Kure & Co. in the coming weeks at 107 S. Grand Ave., Suite A, in Pullman. The larger space is in the same building as its former location.
“I have been working on sourcing and all those things, which is very complicated these days,” said Ruthanna Willey, owner of the store.
The line of men’s and women’s attire will include wardrobe staples as well as garments to wear for work, college classes, bar hopping and fitness activities, Willey said.
Many of the items come from regional companies, including one that makes men’s and women’s workout clothes in Coeur d’Alene.
Kure & Co. will also have accessories, rustic home decor, gifts and grooming products. The store is one of two ventures Willey owns. The other, Rockstar Body Bar, is in the same complex.
Spray tans, waxing, teeth whitening, facials and skin treatments are some of its products.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital receives contribution from Zions
CLARKSTON — Zions Bank has donated $25,000 for a three-story addition that’s under construction at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
The expansion will have six intensive care unit rooms, 19 single inpatient rooms, four observation units, a lab, admissions area, cafe and gift shop.
“We’re passionate about supporting projects like Tri-State Memorial Hospital because our goal is to create value for our communities and the clients we serve,” said David McCann, commercial banking relationship manager for Zions, in a news release.
Stakeholder roundtable scheduled this week in Moscow
Economic development experts are seeking perspective from business owners about regional priorities and barriers to success Thursday at a stakeholder roundtable.
The free event starts at 9 a.m. at the Best Western Plus University Inn at 1516 W. Pullman Road in Moscow.
Kyle Guelcher, director of the North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center, the organization hosting the event, will moderate the first session, which is scheduled to last two hours.
The information gathered will help the organization understand what programs and services it needs to provide in the area.
It will be followed at 1 p.m. by workshops and presentations on topics such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, U.S. Small Business Administration, North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center and Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Additional information is available by calling (208) 792-2465.