The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a ground lease between the University of Idaho and Home Depot for a proposed 136,000-square-foot retail store and garden center in Moscow.

The proposed site for the store is on University of Idaho land just north of the Palouse Mall near the intersection of Farm Road and A Street. The site is used by UI for pasture and cropland.

Brian Foisy, the university’s chief financial officer, told the SBOE that revenue from the transaction with Home Depot will directly support UI education programs and help keep costs low for students.

