BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is looking to continue his focus on education by prioritizing teacher pay in the 2023 legislative session.

“When we show teachers we support them, we’re showing families their child’s education is our priority,” Little said Monday in his annual State of the State address.

In last year’s single-day September special session, Little recommended — and the Legislature passed — a bill to dedicate $410 million a year in continuing funding for education, with $330 million of that going to the public school income fund for K-12 public schools.

Tags

Recommended for you