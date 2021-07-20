Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The new cases pushed the total in the county since the pandemic started to 3,229, including 3,062 confirmed and 167 probable cases. Of the 3,229 cases, 3,195 people have recovered, 12 have died and the remaining 22 are open.
The eight new cases include two girls in the 5-to-12 age range, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.
Whitman County Public Health reported one new confirmed case in its county since Friday, raising its total to 4,440 total cases since the pandemic started. Deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 50 and 129, respectively.
Latah County remains in the “minimal risk” category and Whitman County is in the “low activity” level for COVID-19.