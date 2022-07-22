As the Spokane County auditor for 24 years, Vicky Dalton has gotten used to answering questions from election skeptics.

But since 2020, things have changed. As former President Donald Trump has amplified debunked conspiracies of widespread election fraud, Dalton, a Democrat, finds herself constantly defending the integrity of her office.

“It’s not just against my office here in Spokane, but across the state and across the nation,” Dalton says. “There are allegations being made, and I think that’s very damaging when people make allegations without knowledge, without facts and without evidence.”

