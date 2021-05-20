Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Wednesday, including six in Latah County.
This pushes Latah County’s total case count to 3,173 since the start of the pandemic.
New cases included one person younger than 18, two women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 30s and a man and woman in their 50s.
As of Wednesday, deaths in the county related to the virus remained flat at 10.
Whitman County reported five new cases Wednesday, which brings its total to 4,315.
According to the public health agency’s website, total hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus remained unchanged at 112 and 48 respectively.
On Tuesday, Whitman County moved into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased COVID-19 reopening plan.
All counties will now be in Phase 3 and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office last week announced it has set a goal of fully reopening Washington on June 30.
Most indoor activities will be permitted to operate at 50-percent capacity until June 30 when most public spaces will return to full capacity.