The community of Elk River has a new library — more or less.
The recently remodeled Elk River Free Library, which was completed by volunteers and the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, gives the interior and some of the exterior of the library a fresh look.
Library director Tonya Delphous, who has been at the library for nearly four years, said that rather than doing the renovation little by little, it was better to do the project all at once. From her work on other boards and organizations, she had heard about the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy and always wanted to have the cadets help with a project.
“I was really excited to have them come in and help us with a community project,” she said. “We couldn’t have done the project without them.”
Delphous spoke high praises for the cadets and the organization. “They aren’t afraid of hard work at all,” she said.
The kids were kind, courteous and eager to help, she said. If the kids finished a project they were quick to ask what else needed to be done and asked for help if they needed it. One of the students used his carpentry skills to secure bookshelves to the wall.
“They went above and beyond what a group of kids should be able to do at that age,” she said. “I was just totally impressed with those kids.”
The cadets worked on the library until 4 p.m. When they were done for the day, Delphous treated them to huckleberry ice cream. “That might have been a great motivator.”
Delphous also had some volunteers from the community, staff and family members to help out, including library staff Marsha Martin and Paula Myers along with Shane Larson. Bill Lowry donated a trailer to keep supplies for the project.
The renovation included repainting the wall and doors with help from Connie McCartney and Rhonda Bliss.
The carpet was old and needed to be replaced. It was also glued to the concert floor and when it was removed the floor needed to be resurfaced, which was done by Paul Arthur, who has a construction company. The carpet was replaced with rugs.
“It’s a way better atmosphere for the books,” she said, because the carpet would get wet and create moisture, which can damage books.
New furniture was either donated or purchased at a low cost, and the library made the decision to go with wipeable furniture that’s easier to clean. “If you’ve ever been to Elk River, it’s either dusty, muddy or snowy,” Delphous said. “Those are our three seasons.”
Outside the library, the fence was broken because of snowfall, so it was dug up and fixed by Robert Coty, who also redid a shed outside the library that was rotted out. Now that the shed is fixed, library decorations for Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s Day and the summer reading program can all be stored there.
“It really is like a whole new library,” she said.
The library also now has a website at Elkriver.lili.org, with ebooks as well as adult programming and an adult craft night. It has new equipment like a 3D printer, virtual headsets, more computers and a laminator.
“People who don’t have those services can come to the library,” she said.
Some of the services are free and others cost money to cover the expenses.
“We’re always constantly having to change to fill the need in the community,” she said.
Delphous also gave credit to the board of directors for deciding to go ahead with the project. The library funded the remodel all on their own. They paid for no labor other than the staff who work at the library and Arthur who resurfaced the floor. They spent $5,000 on supplies for the project.
“We would not be able to pull out without the community behind it,” she said. “We would not be able to do it without all the people who pitched in to do the job.”
