Four Whitman County school districts were put on lockdown after receiving empty bomb threats Wednesday morning.

A bomb threat was sent out to several schools in eastern Washington, including schools in Colfax, Endicott, St. John and Lamont. All schools were placed on lockdown as deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office responded to make sure there wasn’t an active threat. Officers determined the threats were invalid, and districts returned to normal operations.

Sheriff Brett Myers said 30 to 50 schools in eastern Washington received an email stating there were 10 bombs placed around the institutions. Some schools in the state closed for the day, but schools in Whitman County stayed open and were placed on lockdown.

