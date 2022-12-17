Endowment created to honor homicide victim

A cousin of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered Nov. 13 in Moscow is working with the UI to create a memorial endowment in his cousin’s name.
Sheldon Kernodle announced on Twitter that his family is funding scholarships for UI students to honor Xana Kernodle’s memory, and is asking the public to donate to the cause.
Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death in their King Road residence Nov. 13. No suspects have been identified as of Friday.
The Kernodle family will match donations to the endowment up to $10,000.
People can donate online at uidaho.edu/xana-kernodle, by phone at (208) 885-4000 or by mail to the University of Idaho Foundation at 875 Perimeter Drive in Moscow.
“We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts,” Sheldon Kernodle wrote on Twitter. “At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”
The Moscow Police Department stated in a Friday news release that it will not slow down the pace of the investigation during the weekend or holidays. The departure of UI students for their winter break is also not expected to slow investigators down, the release said.