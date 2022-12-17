Endowment created to honor homicide victim

Xana Kernodle

A cousin of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered Nov. 13 in Moscow is working with the UI to create a memorial endowment in his cousin’s name.

Sheldon Kernodle announced on Twitter that his family is funding scholarships for UI students to honor Xana Kernodle’s memory, and is asking the public to donate to the cause.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death in their King Road residence Nov. 13. No suspects have been identified as of Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you