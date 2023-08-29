The Environmental Protection Agency slammed an air quality permit for a proposed central Idaho gold mine issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, saying it is so lax that it may violate the federal Clean Air Act.

In an Aug. 10 letter and accompanying 19-page background document sent to IDEQ Director Jess Byrne, EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller said the permit awarded to Perpetua Resources Idaho does not sufficiently limit the release of dust, known as large particulate matter, and arsenic. He is seeking a meeting with Byrne and would like the agency to revise the permit.

“The Agency has reviewed the final Permit, statement of basis and the Department’s response to comments and continues to be concerned that construction and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project under the terms set out in the Department’s Permit would not comply with the Clean Air Act,” Sixkiller wrote.

