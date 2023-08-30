Today

“Glass Comes Alive in Pullman” — 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Glenn Terrell Mall in front of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, Pullman. Live demonstration of glass blowing.

Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.

Recommended for you