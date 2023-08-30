“Glass Comes Alive in Pullman” — 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Glenn Terrell Mall in front of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, Pullman. Live demonstration of glass blowing.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
BookPeople Meet the Author — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Kate Lebo will give a reading and demonstration from her new addition of “Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour and Butter.”
Thursday
Foley Institute Speaker Series — noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Jason Vogel from the University of Washington will discuss climate-related issues. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Catholic Questions — 6:30-8 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Sacred Heart Church will have a question-and-answer session about catholicism. Open to the public.
“Sound of Freedom” — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Real Life and Rapport Realty. All profits will go to Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit for rescuing trafficked children. Tickets by donation.
Friday
Barn Dance with the Senders — 7-10:30 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 149 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food, beer and wine available for purchase. The Senders specialize in 50s and 60s popular music. Tickets $10 at the door.
Military Night at Moscow High — 7 p.m., Bear Field, Moscow Middle School. All past and present members of the military, police and fire are invited to watch the Moscow/Clarkston varsity football game for free, sponsored by the school district. Those guests will also receive a free barbecue meal courtesy Bear Boosters.