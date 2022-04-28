Today
Make and Take Beeswax Cloth: 5-7 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., in Rosalia. Make your own beeswax coated fabric squares with this event. All supplies for each participant to complete one square will be provided. Children under 10 should have adult help.
Bingo and Pies at Colton Library: 6 p.m. Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., in Colton. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.
April Poetry Relay: 6 p.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., in Moscow. Join the city poet laureate Stacy Boe Miller and other local poets in a poetry relay to celebrate National Poetry Month.
Friday
UI Engineering Design Expo: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena for the in-person Expo Hall and from 2-5 p.m. via Zoom for technical presentations. For more information visit uidaho.edu/engr/events/expo.
Teen Night at the Garfield Library: 5:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 3rd St., in Garfield. Free to teens and tweens ages 10 and up. Hang out with friends, enjoy hands-on activities, computers, games and snacks.
Kino Short Film Festival: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free. There will be 13 to 15 short films, each 10 minutes or less. For more information visit kinofilmfest.org.
“Into the Woods”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Admission is free for University of Idaho students and $10 to $22 for the general public. Tickets are available online atuidaho.edu/theatretix or at the door.
Saturday
Moscow Renaissance Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Craft vendors, food trucks, live music and artisan booths.
Coffee Talk at Moscow Contemporary: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 South Main St., in Moscow. Artist Ellen Vieth and Jean Aronld will be joined by Rhett Diessner for a conversation on the topic of beauty.
Kiwanis Fishing Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon at Hordemann Pond in Moscow. Fishing gear provided by Idaho Fish and Game for youth 12 and younger. Children must be with parent, guardian or other adults. Pond stocked with 500 catchable rainbow trout.
Sunday
Palouse Choral Society 20th Anniversary: 4-6 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Join the Palouse Choral Society as they perform “Vox Crepusculum” and a reprisal of Mozart’s “Coronation Mass.”