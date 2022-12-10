Today
Santa Photos and Breakfast — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE 400 Fairmount Dr., Pullman. Free photo with Santa and pancake breakfast.
University of Idaho Commencement — 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ICCU Arena, Moscow.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 3:36 am
Today
Santa Photos and Breakfast — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE 400 Fairmount Dr., Pullman. Free photo with Santa and pancake breakfast.
University of Idaho Commencement — 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. ICCU Arena, Moscow.
Washington State University Commencement — 10 a.m. Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman.
Moscow Winter Fayre — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Open market with locally handcrafted goods and foods.
Latah Railway Model Train Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The club will have scale models of railway trains. Free and open to the public.
Army-Navy Football Game watch party — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6, American Legion, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to all veterans. Beverages available.
Potlatch Christmas Parade — 5 p.m. Starting at Potlatch City Swimming Pool, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. Theme is Christmas in America. Fireworks start around 6:15 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Park Depot.
Wednesday
Housing Issues in Latah County — Noon, Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Nils Peterson of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Cody Riddle of the city of Moscow and Bob Tribelhorn of St. Vincent de Paul will discuss housing. Organized by the Moscow League of Women Voters.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Rd., Moscow. Buffet style dinner, cost $20. Presentation on Trout Unlimited.
Thursday
Artwalk at McConnell Mansion — 4-7 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S Adams St., Moscow. Last chance to see the McConnell Mansion Masterpieces community art show. Light refreshments provided.
Knit Nite Holiday Party — 6-8 p.m. Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Weekly knit night with a yarn and fiber related gift exchange, gifts should be $20 or less.
