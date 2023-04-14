Art for the Spirit Dedication — 5-6:30 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Light refreshments available. Celebrate a new art installation from Sarah Barnett of Pullman.
Multicultural Night — 6:30-8 p.m. Pullman High School Commons, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Pullman High School’s Asian Pacific Islanders club, WSU International Center and WSU English Language Development Department will have cultural performances, displays and local information.
Democratic Party Town Hall — 7-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. State Chairperson Rep. Lauren Necochea will discuss the 2023 Legislative session. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Palouse Patchers Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children under 10. More than 200 quilts on display. Also 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hempfest — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Live music, craft vendors and food. Petitions from Kind Idaho advocating for medical marijuana for the state. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Barn Dance at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Dinner is available for purchase. Palouse Dance Club will give lessons on two-step dance moves. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
Sunday
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts will help repair books, bikes, clothing, jewelry and more. Light refreshments provided. For more information call the Moscow Public Library at (208) 882-3925.
Monday
ArtAbility Showcase — 5-7 p.m. Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free. Annual showcase of the ArtAbility program. Light refreshments, live music and art for sale. For more information visit idahocdhd.org/projects/artabilityall.
Tuesday
Brown Bag Lunch — noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom and hosted by the Pullman League of Women Voters. Link is available at lwvpullman.org. Learn about the Intersectional Coalition of Whitman County from the cofounders.