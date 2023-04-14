Today

Art for the Spirit Dedication — 5-6:30 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Light refreshments available. Celebrate a new art installation from Sarah Barnett of Pullman.

Multicultural Night — 6:30-8 p.m. Pullman High School Commons, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Pullman High School’s Asian Pacific Islanders club, WSU International Center and WSU English Language Development Department will have cultural performances, displays and local information.

Tags

Recommended for you