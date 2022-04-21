Today
Third Street Gallery Exhibit: 4-7 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., in Moscow. The opening reception of the gallery’s newest exhibit, “Restoration.” The exhibit features 13 regional artists. This event is part of Moscow ArtWalk.
Moscow ArtWalk: 4-8 p.m. Various locations, with 12 locations participating in the April ArtWalk. The complete list of events can be found at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Friday
Reception for Ellen Veith and Jean Arnold: 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., in Moscow. The public reception for Moscow Contemporary’s second exhibit “Ellen Veith & Jean Arnold: A Conversation.” Exhibit through May 14.
Earth Day Party: 3-6 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. Join Inland North Waste for a free celebration of Earth Day with live music, kids activities, giveaways and more.
Saturday
Moscow Food Co-op Earth Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. There will be trivia, composting demonstrations and more.
Pullman Young Professionals Pub Crawl: 6-11 p.m. Check-in is at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Participating locations include Paradise Creek Brewery, Rico’s Pub, My Office Bar & Grill and Esti Bravo. Tickets available at pullmanchamber.com/events/pubcrawl/.
Sunday
Pollinators and the Palouse: 2 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, in Pullman. Join researcher Rae Olsson as she discusses bees and how to keep them happy. Admission is free.
Monday
Food Box Distribution: 10 a.m. until boxes run out, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Enter from Mountain View Road. Free boxes of produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs.