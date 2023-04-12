Today

Lambda Chi Food Drive/Silent Auction — 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Corner Club, 202 N. Main St., Moscow. Bring two canned food items for half off domestic beer. All donations go to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Silent auction including sports memorabilia and more.

In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Free tech help and a short presentation from the Whitman County Rural Library District and Pullman Marketing.

