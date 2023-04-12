Lambda Chi Food Drive/Silent Auction — 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Corner Club, 202 N. Main St., Moscow. Bring two canned food items for half off domestic beer. All donations go to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Silent auction including sports memorabilia and more.
In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Free tech help and a short presentation from the Whitman County Rural Library District and Pullman Marketing.
Neighbors in Dialogue — 6:30 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman and via Zoom. Free and open to the public. Zoom link available at pullmanucc.org. Local Native American community members will discuss living and working on the Palouse.
Thursday
In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free tech help and a short presentation from the Whitman County Rural Library District and Pullman Marketing.
Conservation Talk on Soil Health — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration available at palouse.org, talk is free and open to the public. Linda Chalker-Scott from Washington State University will discuss soil health.
MAMBA Annual Meeting — 7-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Open to all, refreshments available. Learn about upcoming events, become a member, learn about trail maintenance on Moscow Mountain and more.
“South Pacific” — 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. General admission $25-30 and available online at rtoptheatre.org or by phone at (509) 334-0750.
Friday
Art for the Spirit Dedication — 5-6:30 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Light refreshments available. Celebrate a new art installation from Sarah Barnett of Pullman.
Multicultural Night — 6:30-8 p.m. Pullman High School Commons, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Pullman High School’s Asian Pacific Islanders club, WSU International Center, and WSU English Language Development Department will have cultural performances, displays and local information.
Democratic Party Town Hall — 7-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. State Chairwoman Rep. Lauren Necochea will discuss the 2023 Legislative session. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Palouse Patchers Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children under 10. More than 200 quilts on display. Also 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Hempfest — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Live music, craft vendors and food. Petitions from Kind Idaho advocating for medical marijuana for the state. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Barn Dance at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Dinner is available for purchase. Palouse Dance Club will give lessons on two-step dance moves. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.