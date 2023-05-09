Today
“Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Chaotic World” — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Author Steven Hawley will give a presentation on his new book. A discussion will follow.
Wednesday
Today
Wednesday
In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Short presentation and tech help from Whitman County Rural Library District. For more information call (509) 397-4366.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner costs $21 and is served at 6:30 p.m. Presentation from Bob Bartlett about his lifetime of fly fishing.
Native Plant Workshop — 7 p.m. Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow resident and author Jacie Jensen will give a presentation on native and invasive plants as part of BookPeople of Moscow’s Art and Author Series.
Thursday
White Pine Chapter Plant Sale — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. online at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday. An email will be sent when the order is ready.
Mental Health Walk — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Walk starts at 11 a.m. with presentation at noon at Friendship Square. Registration available at givepul.se/w91uqr.
Poetry Reading — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author and poet Stephen Pitters will read original poetry and discuss his latest book “The Unquestioned Visitor.” Light refreshments will be served.
Palouse Conservation District Conservation Talk — 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register visit palolusecd.org. Free. A talk from author Doug Tallamy titled “Networks for Life: Your Role in Stitching the Natural World Together.” Three attendees will be eligible for a signed copy of Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope.”
