Today
National Bike to School Day: Students in the Moscow School District are encouraged to roll into class today as part of National Bike to School Day. All K-8 students who participate at public schools receive a reflective sticker.
“Making America’s Public Lands”: 7 p.m. book reading at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Join author Adam Sowards in a question and answer, as well as a reading from his most recent book.
Thursday
Appreciating the “Iliad”: 6 p.m. at the Albion Library, 310 N. F St., in Albion. Join Latah County scholar Wesley Callihan to discuss his translation of Homer’s “Iliad.” Callihan grew up in Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Idaho. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Game Bird Foundation Meeting: 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Insurance Office, 220 Farm Road in Moscow. Public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Debora Monzingo, Idaho Fish and Game habitat biologist will be at the meeting to discuss habitat for birds. Baby chick Redleg Partridge will be available for show and tell.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October along Main Street in Moscow. Live music, food and vendors.
Washington State University Commencement: 8 a.m. 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Washington State University campus in Pullman. For more information, visit commencement.wsu.edu. Commencement will be livestreamed at experience.wsu.edu.
Tuesday
Seal Skeleton at Tekoa Library: 3:15-4:15 p.m. at Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Examine a whole seal skeleton and learn nature facts about sea life to kick off the library’s summer reading program.