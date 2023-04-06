Today

Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art or bring a personal project to share.

Pullman League of Women Voters — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available at lwvpullman.org. Free and open to the public. Michael Ritter, professor at Washington State University, will discuss the Electoral College.

