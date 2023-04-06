Art Group — 12:30-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Practice any art or bring a personal project to share.
Pullman League of Women Voters — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available at lwvpullman.org. Free and open to the public. Michael Ritter, professor at Washington State University, will discuss the Electoral College.
“Weathering The Future” — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Northwest Public Broadcasting and NOVA will offer a free showing of NOVA’s “Weathering the Future.” For more information visit bit.ly/3JFDA2Z.
Friday
Aspen Park of Cascadia Egg Hunt — 3:30 p.m. Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St., Moscow. The Easter Bunny arrives at 3:30 p.m., egg hunt starts at 4 p.m. Free for children 12 and younger.
Saturday
Easter Egg Hunt — 9-11 a.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow, and Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Bring a bag or basket and arrive five to 15 minutes early. Open to those 12 and younger. An indoor egg hunt.
Moscow Central Lions Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. East City Park, Moscow. Open to all children 12 and younger.
Alumni and Friends Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. Administration Lawn, University of Idaho, Moscow. Student Alumni Relations Board annual Easter Egg Hunt. Open to ages 12 and younger. Hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m.. Bring your own basket.
Pullman Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. Kruegel Park, Pullman. Pullman Parks and Recreation and Kiwanis Club of Pullman will have surprise guests, more than 7,000 eggs with candy, prizes and more. Ages 1-4 start at 10 a.m. and ages 5-9 start at 10:10 a.m.
India Night — 5 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Indian Students Association at the University of Idaho will have a night of food, music and culture. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. More information at bit.ly/40HPP6h.