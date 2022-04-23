Today
Moscow Food Co-op Earth Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. There will be trivia, composting demonstrations and more.
Climate March: 10:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m. East City Park in Moscow. The march will start at East City Park and head to Friendship Square, where there will be speakers.
Pullman Young Professionals Pub Crawl: 6-11 p.m. Check in is at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Participating locations include Paradise Creek Brewery, Rico’s Pub, My Office Bar & Grill and Esti Bravo. Tickets at pullmanchamber.com/events/pubcrawl/.
Sunday
Native Plants Hike at Kamiak Butte: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kamiak Butte. Join the Palouse Conservation District for a guided native plant hike. Bring the registration form, available at bit.ly/3K6aDvf, appropriate clothing and shoes, as well as water.
Pollinators and the Palouse: 2 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, in Pullman. Join researcher Rae Olsson as she discusses bees and how to keep them happy. Admission free and open to the public.
Monday
Food Box Distribution: 10 a.m. until boxes run out, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Enter from Mountain View Road. Free boxes of produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. No documentation needed.
Bingo and Pies at LaCrosse Library: 12:30 p.m. LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.
Wednesday
LWV Speaker Forum: 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. Login available at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow. Join District 5 legislators as they discuss the 2022 legislative session.
Thursday
Make and Take Beeswax Cloth: 5-7 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., in Rosalia. Make your own beeswax coated fabric squares with this event. All supplies for each participant to complete one square will be provided. Children younger than 10 should have adult help.
Bingo and Pies at Colton Library: 6 p.m. Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., in Colton. Free and open to the public, join the friends of the library in games and socializing for the whole family.