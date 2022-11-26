Today

Shop Small Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon, Friendship Square, Moscow. Collect stamps at local businesses today and be entered to win a buy local bag and local goodies. For more information visit buylocalmoscow.com.

Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neill’s Flowers and Gifts, 234 E. Main St., Pullman. Pop a balloon and receive a prize at Neill’s Flowers and Gifts. Other sales included.

Recommended for you