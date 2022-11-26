Shop Small Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon, Friendship Square, Moscow. Collect stamps at local businesses today and be entered to win a buy local bag and local goodies. For more information visit buylocalmoscow.com.
Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neill’s Flowers and Gifts, 234 E. Main St., Pullman. Pop a balloon and receive a prize at Neill’s Flowers and Gifts. Other sales included.
Gratitude Practice — 10 a.m. to noon, Reception Gallery, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. For more information visit fb.me/e/44hoYf84s.
Ejia Sumner — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Children’s author will make book recommendations for young readers and sign copies of her new book “Crocodile Hungry.”
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. Will be available until all boxes are gone.
Early Music Ensemble — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $10-12, credit card only. Student ensemble playing baroque selections. Avery Reneau, Olivia Dow, violins; Peter Shelley, harpsichord; director Miranda Wilson, cello. Presented by University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music, uitickets.com.
Karaoke and Timber Tuesday — 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Dec. 13, Timber, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. and goes until closing, 18-plus until 10 p.m.; 21-plus after 10.
Vandal Family Candlelight Vigil — 5 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Gathering in memory of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kayle Goncalves. Administration lawn and online at uidaho.edu/remember.
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.