Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Pride March — 11:30 a.m. Meet at the post office on Fifth Street and walk to East City Park in Moscow. Pride celebration will follow from noon to 4 p.m. with performances and speeches.
TabiKat Drag Show — 9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sets start at 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Drinks will be available for those 21 years old and older.
Sunday
Drag Brunch — 10 a.m. to noon, Inland Oasis Center, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Brunch will be catered by The Smoke Ring with Chef Jess and the mimosa bar will be catered by John’s Alley.
Shop Talk With Eric Fejeran — 3:30-5 p.m. Neill’s Coffeehouse and Ice Cream, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. Bring questions for Pullman City Council candidate Fejeran.
Welcome Back Barbecue — 6-7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Moscow, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Open to all. Free barbecue of hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers and more. For more information visit (208) 882-4122.
Monday
Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 S. Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. No documentation required, available until all boxes are claimed.