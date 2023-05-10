Today

In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Short presentation and tech help from Whitman County Rural Library District. For more information call (509) 397-4366.

Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner costs $21 and is served at 6:30 p.m. Presentation from Bob Bartlett about his lifetime of fly fishing.