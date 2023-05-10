In-Person Tech Help — 2-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Short presentation and tech help from Whitman County Rural Library District. For more information call (509) 397-4366.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner costs $21 and is served at 6:30 p.m. Presentation from Bob Bartlett about his lifetime of fly fishing.
Native Plant Workshop — 7 p.m. Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow resident and author Jacie Jensen will give a presentation on native and invasive plants as part of BookPeople of Moscow’s Art and Author Series.
Thursday
White Pine Plant Sale — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready.
Mental Health Walk — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Rd., Moscow. Walk starts at 11 a.m. with presentation at noon at Friendship Square. Registration available at givepul.se/w91uqr.
Poetry Reading — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author and poet Stephen Pitters will read original poetry and discuss his latest book “The Unquestioned Visitor.” Light refreshments served.
PCD Conservation Talk — 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register visit palolusecd.org. Free. A talk from author Doug Tallamy titled “Networks for Life: Your Role in Stitching the Natural World Together.” Three attendees will be eligible for a signed copy of Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope.”
Friday
White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” — 4-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free. Light refreshments available. Exhibit showcasing how fashion in the Idaho Panhandle has changed from the late 19th century to the 1970s. For more information call (208) 882-1004.