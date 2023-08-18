Today

Community Yard Sale —8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, American Legion, 317 Howard St., Moscow. Community yard sale to benefit veterans in Latah County.

Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Free. Music from Yellow Dog Flats. Food and beer. Hyperspud and Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will have a fundraiser raffle.

