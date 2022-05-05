Today
Appreciating the “Iliad”: 6 p.m. at the Albion Library, 310 N. F St., in Albion. Join Latah County scholar Wesley Callihan to discuss his translation of Homer’s “Iliad.” Callihan grew up in Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Idaho. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Game Bird Foundation Meeting: 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Insurance Office, 220 Farm Road in Moscow. Public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Debora Monzingo, Idaho Fish and Game habitat biologist, will be at the meeting to discuss habitat for birds.
Friday
“Bamboo and Barbed Wire” Screening: 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Meet movie director Karen Day at the screening of her documentary on the Japanese internment camp in Idaho. Question-and-answer session to follow.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October along Main Street in Moscow. Live music, food and vendors.
Washington State University Commencement: 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Washington State University campus in Pullman. For more information, visit commencement.wsu.edu. Commencement will be livestreamed at experience.wsu.edu.
May 10
Seal Skeleton at Tekoa Library: 3:15-4:15 p.m. at Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Examine a whole seal skeleton and learn nature facts about sea life to kick off the library’s summer reading program.