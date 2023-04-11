Today

Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and costs $17. Talk given from Collin Sprenkle about fly fishing on the Puget Sound. For more information call (509) 330-0205.

Wednesday

Tags

Recommended for you