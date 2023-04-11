Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and costs $17. Talk given from Collin Sprenkle about fly fishing on the Puget Sound. For more information call (509) 330-0205.
Wednesday
Lambda Chi Food Drive and silent auction — 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Corner Club, 202 N Main St., Moscow. Bring two canned food items for half off domestic beer. All donations go to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Silent auction including sports memorabilia and more.
Friday
Multicultural Night — 6:30 - 8 p.m. Pullman High School Commons, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Pullman High School’s Asian Pacific Islanders club, WSU International Center, and WSU English Language Development Department will have cultural performances, displays and local information.
Democratic Party Town Hall — 7-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. State Chairwoman Rep. Lauren Necochea will discuss the 2023 Legislative session. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Palouse Patchers Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children under 10. More than 200 quilts on display. Also 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Hempfest — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Live music, craft vendors and food. Petitions from Kind Idaho advocating for medical marijuana for the state. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Barn Dance at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m., admission is $10. Dinner is available for purchase. Palouse Dance Club will give lessons on two-step dance moves. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.