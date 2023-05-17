Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30- 6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E Spring St., Pullman. The 15th season of the Pullman Farmers Market kicks off with live music and free cake.
Latah Farmers Market Vendor Meeting — 6-8 p.m. Troy City Park. Open to new, returning and prospective vendors for the Latah Farmers Market in Troy. For more information visit latahfarmersmakret.com/vendors.
Thursday
Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow. May Moscow Artwalk at various locations. Free. Features visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. Details at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Silent Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10-15. Showing “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” with music composed by Liam Marchant.
Friday
Bike to Work Day — 7-9 a.m. at corner of Sixth and Main streets, Moscow. Hot coffee and refreshments available for those biking to work. A bicycle benefit token for $2 will be available to cyclists, which can be used at the Moscow Farmers Market.
Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Seating available for those who do not want lunch. Update on fraud alert program and emergency situation information from the Latah County Disaster Services.
Garfield May Days — 4 p.m. in downtown Garfield. Live music from Arron Kelly Rager and Backcountry Blues Badasses, beer garden, food trucks and more. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.
Family Concert — 6:30 p.m. Gladish Domey Auditorium, 115 NW State St., in Pullman. Free concert from the Community Band of the Palouse. Will have movie music, classics, marches and more.
Author Talk, Launch Party — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. BookPeople of Moscow has Kristin Haltinner and Dilshani Sarathchandra to discuss their new book “Inside the World of Climate Change Skeptics.”
Saturday
Garfield May Days — 7 a.m. Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 Third St., Garfield, and downtown. Parade, poker run, silent auction and more. For more information visit the Community of Garfield Association Facebook page.
Pullman Community Garden Spring Fair — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of Derby Street and Pro Mall Blvd., Pullman. Plant sale, gift basket raffle, music, food and tours.
Sunday
Moscow Bike Tour — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Alturas Park, 1241 Alturas Drive, Moscow. Free. Bike from Alturas Park along Paradise Path to U.S.Highway 95 and to Berman Creekside Park. Light refreshments available at finish.
Tango Del Cielo — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $35 for general admission, $25 for students and $65 for a VIP evening. Festival Dance will have award winning concert harpist Anna Maria Medieta and Tango Del Cielo for an evening of Latin music. For more information visit festivaldance.org.