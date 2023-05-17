Today

Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30- 6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E Spring St., Pullman. The 15th season of the Pullman Farmers Market kicks off with live music and free cake.

Latah Farmers Market Vendor Meeting — 6-8 p.m. Troy City Park. Open to new, returning and prospective vendors for the Latah Farmers Market in Troy. For more information visit latahfarmersmakret.com/vendors.

